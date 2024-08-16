Global Textile Industry convenes in Uzbekistan for major Conference on Silk Road

The global textile and fashion industry will convene in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 8-10, 2024, for a landmark conference hosted by the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) and the International Apparel Federation (IAF). The event, themed “Innovation, Cooperation & Regulation – Drivers of the Textile & Apparel Industry,” is expected to attract over 500 industry leaders, including CEOs, sustainability experts, and supply chain managers from around the world.



This conference will be a platform for discussing key industry trends and challenges, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. Topics such as the impact of artificial intelligence on textile production, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, and evolving supply chain management strategies will be at the forefront of the discussions. The event will also provide an opportunity for attendees to explore new business opportunities and strengthen international cooperation within the textile and apparel sectors.



In addition to the main conference sessions, the event will include exhibitions, workshops, and networking events, allowing participants to engage directly with peers and industry experts. The choice of Uzbekistan as the host country underscores the nation’s growing significance in the global textile supply chain, particularly as a hub for sustainable cotton production and innovative textile manufacturing.