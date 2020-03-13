GOTS-certified facilities touch 7,765 in 2019

The certified facilities under the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) grew by 35% in 2019, reaching 7,765 facilities in 70 countries, up from 5,760 the previous year. The top 10 countries for GOTS-certified facilities in 2019 were India, with 2,411, followed by Bangladesh, 1,194; Turkey, 858; Germany, 565; China, 448; Italy, 444; Portugal, 301; Pakistan, 276; United States, 147; and the United Kingdom, 75.

The countries registering the largest growth in GOTS facilities were the Netherlands and Bangladesh, both up 73%, followed closely by Spain at 71% growth and Turkey at 65%. Bangladesh also headed the list for total number of new certified facilities with 505. India added 438 and Europe, 396.

“This enormous growth shows that GOTS successfully serves as a sustainable solution from certified organic fiber to finished product,” said Claudia Kersten, GOTS Managing Director. “With more and more GOTS-certified operations and products, we altogether substantially contribute to sustainable development.”