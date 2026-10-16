Groz-Beckert draws strong visitor interest with precision solutions for knitting, weaving, sewing and spinning

As IGATEX Pakistan 2026 enters its second day at Expo Centre Lahore, Groz-Beckert is attracting significant attention from textile manufacturers and technical teams at Hall 1, Booth A-1-08.

The global specialist in precision textile tools is presenting its latest innovations across knitting, weaving, sewing and spinning, focusing on improved efficiency, energy savings, process reliability and product quality — key priorities for Pakistani mills aiming to strengthen competitiveness.

In the circular knitting segment, Groz-Beckert is highlighting the LCmax™, its next-generation energy-saving needle featuring a wave-shaped shank geometry. The design reduces friction, lowers energy consumption and improves handling while maintaining high performance. For flat knitting, the company is showcasing specialized needles including the SAN™ TT for technical and medical applications and the SAN™ FY for processing uneven effect yarns.

The booth also features solutions for warp knitting, legwear (dur™ needles), weaving accessories (heald frames, healds, drop wires and reeds), high-performance sewing needles with digital services, and spinning components. Interactive displays and quality management systems are helping visitors evaluate how these tools can reduce downtime, improve fabric consistency and support more efficient production.

With Pakistan’s textile industry under growing pressure to raise productivity, cut energy costs and meet international quality standards, Groz-Beckert’s presence at IGATEX is providing a practical platform for mills to explore proven technologies and discuss application-specific requirements with experts.

The four-day exhibition continues through 18 October, with Groz-Beckert’s booth remaining a key stop for manufacturers seeking precision tools that deliver measurable improvements on the shop floor.

Key takeaway: Groz-Beckert’s focus on energy-efficient knitting needles and reliable process components aligns directly with the operational needs of Pakistan’s textile manufacturers at a time when efficiency and quality are critical for export competitiveness.