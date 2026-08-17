Surgical apparel market forecast to reach $5.8 billion by 2033

Rising procedure volumes, stricter infection-control standards and hospital expansion are supporting demand, while sustainability pressures are forcing suppliers to rethink the dominance of disposable medical textiles.

The global surgical apparel market is projected to expand from $3.2 billion in 2024 to $5.8 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%, according to DataHorizzon Research. The report covers surgical gowns, drapes, masks, gloves, head covers and shoe covers, although this definition extends beyond apparel in the strict textile sense.

Disposable products dominate

DataHorizzon estimates disposable products account for more than 70% of market sales, supported by infection-control requirements, convenience and the avoidance of laundering and sterilisation. Hospitals represent around 65% of demand, while ambulatory surgical centres are forecast to be the fastest-growing end-user segment.

Surgical gowns remain the largest product category. Material development increasingly focuses on combining liquid-barrier performance with breathability and wearer comfort—creating opportunities for spunbond, meltblown, SMS and other engineered nonwoven structures.

In the United States, surgical gowns used for moderate-to-high-risk procedures are regulated as Class II medical devices and generally require 510(k) clearance. FDA-recognised performance frameworks include ASTM F2407 and ANSI/AAMI PB70, which classify gowns according to liquid-barrier protection.

Asia-Pacific offers the fastest growth

North America currently represents about 40% of the market, according to DataHorizzon, while Asia-Pacific is expected to expand fastest as hospitals, surgery centres and healthcare infrastructure grow across emerging economies.

The forecast is broadly consistent with other commercial studies: Persistence Market Research estimates the narrower surgical-gown segment alone will rise from $1.7 billion in 2026 to $2.5 billion by 2033.

Sustainability complicates the growth story

For textile and nonwoven manufacturers, volume growth alone will not determine competitiveness. Healthcare buyers increasingly need certified barrier protection, lint control, comfort, sterilisation compatibility and dependable supply.

At the same time, the heavy reliance on single-use products creates a waste challenge. The strongest opportunity may therefore lie in lighter-weight high-performance nonwovens, recyclable mono-material constructions and reusable systems with validated lifecycle benefits.

The DataHorizzon forecast should be treated as directional: detailed methodology and the assumptions supporting its >70% disposable share are not publicly disclosed.