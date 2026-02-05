Haelixa’s €2m raise shows “proof” it is becoming the new compliance layer for textiles

As regulators and brands tighten the screws on origin, recycled content and labelling, the weakest link is no longer the factory—it is the claim. The market is shifting from “trust us” certifications to verifiable evidence embedded in the product.

Haelixa, an ETH Zurich spin-out, has raised €2m in a pre-Series A round led by existing investors Verve Ventures and Zürcher Kantonalbank, with participation from 212 NexT Fund and catalytic support via the Temasek Trust Amplifier programme. The company says it has scaled commercial adoption, reached seven-figure revenue, and secured multi-year agreements with major fashion and textile brands.

Haelixa’s proposition is physical verification: DNA markers applied to fibres or materials allow lab testing to confirm origin, authenticity and blending claims, addressing fraud, undeclared mixing and counterfeiting. This plays directly into the industry’s compliance drift—towards evidence that can withstand dispute, not just documentation.

The funds will expand team capacity, broaden offerings and deepen collaborations with brands and supply-chain partners—especially in anti-counterfeiting for luxury. Two integrations matter commercially: