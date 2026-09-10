Heberlein reinforces its commitment to the Chinese market

Heberlein, globally recognised as a leading provider of air interlacing and air texturing jets for synthetic filament yarns, is consolidating its success in the Chinese market with its APh- and APe-series for DTY applications. Particularly in the field of Air Covering, Heberlein technologies combine excellent quality with significant savings in compressed-air consumption. A new service hub in Shengze City underlines the company’s long-term commitment in the Chinese market.

Over the past 20 years, Heberlein has achieved considerable success in China. The Swiss brand stands for innovation, reliability and trust. Heberlein DTY jets are used both for the retrofitting of existing facilities and in new investments. Compressed-air consumption is an important KPI for mills, as compressed air is a cost-intensive resource. Heberlein’s compressed-air-saving technology therefore gives its solutions a major competitive advantage. Heberlein will present its successful APh- and APe-series at upcoming ITMA Asia + CITME 2026.

Air Covering for required yarn qualities

Demand for Air Covering has been high in the Chinese market. Air Covering combines elastane with a covering yarn by interlacing the two components at regular intervals using a controlled air jet. The resulting yarns offer good stretch, comfort and surface properties. They are widely used in leggings and sportswear, underwear, hosiery and socks. Other applications include stretch fabrics for trousers and jeans, elasticated cuffs, as well as medical and compression textiles.

Air Covering offers a wide range of functional properties and allows the yarn structure to be precisely adapted to the requirements of the final application. Air pressure, jet geometry, overfeed, elastane draft and production speed can all be adjusted to achieve the desired level of interlacing and yarn performance. The resulting integrated yarn is also easy to process in subsequent knitting and weaving operations.

The success of the APh-series can be explained by its ability to either offer higher knot stability or reduced compressed-air consumption. Lower compressed-air consumption and operating costs are key objectives for most spinners. Extensive comparative data has shown that, when using, for example, PES dtex 330f96, and APh213 reduces air consumption by up to 10%. The treatment supports more reliable downstream processing or lower operating costs. Heberlein experts will be pleased to evaluate the potential for specific yarn specifications.

No compromises in air interlacing

Another success story is the APe-series. Here too, Heberlein’s sophisticated technology delivers significant compressed-air savings. Several tests have confirmed a reduction of up to 15% in compressed-air consumption. While the jets help minimise the use of this cost-intensive resource, there are no compromises in terms of yarn quality. The investment in the new range of Advanced Performance DTY interlacing jets pays for itself within 18 months, making it an attractive investment for optimum profitability.

Visitors to ITMA Asia + CITME 2026 are invited to consult Heberlein experts for an evaluation of their mill-specific improvement potential in terms of processes, costs and quality. Heberlein looks forward to welcoming interested visitors at Booth D41 in Hall H6.1 at ITMA Asia + CITME in Shanghai, China, from November 20 to 24, 2026.

Local access to Heberlein services in China

Heberlein is moving even closer to its important Chinese market with a new service hub in Shengze City. Since August 2026, the new facility strengthens customer service by providing local access to technical support and product expertise, as well as fast, hands-on assistance whenever needed. The hub offers quick-response service visits, minor maintenance work and cleaning.

The Chinese hub is equipped with a portable air generator, an ultrasonic cleaning system, an airflow meter and an air splicer, enabling service activities and practical testing directly on site. The team provides prompt troubleshooting support and close technical assistance during product trials. This enables solutions to be tested and implemented efficiently.

“We have opened the service hub in China as part of our long-term commitment to the Chinese market. The new service hub enables us to provide faster response times, stronger technical support and closer customer interaction,” says Martin Zuercher, CEO at Heberlein.