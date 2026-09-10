Heimtextil 2027 trends put performance, transparency and tactility at centre of home textiles

“Home-Maxxing” signals a shift toward interiors that combine measurable textile performance with repairability, durability and sensory comfort.

Heimtextil has unveiled its 2027/28 trend direction, “Home-Maxxing – The Performance of Everyday Living,” highlighting how functional performance, technological transparency and human wellbeing are reshaping home and contract textiles.

Developed with Milan-based design platform Alcova, the trends will be presented at Heimtextil in Frankfurt from January 12–15, 2027, within the Trend Space in Hall 4.2. The fair attracted around 48,000 visitors from 133 countries in 2026.

Textiles are expected to perform

The concept reflects growing expectations that interior materials should do more than decorate. Heimtextil points to textiles capable of regulating light, absorbing sound and filtering air, alongside products designed for durability and improved everyday comfort.

The first trend, Staged Competence, makes technical performance visible rather than hiding it. Tested properties, engineered construction, numerical graphics and performance cues become part of the design language, supported by cool blues, greens and mineral tones.

Construction becomes visible

Inside, Out responds to increasingly opaque digital and technological systems by exposing how products are assembled.

Seams, zips, straps, cables, screws and removable covers become deliberate design features. For manufacturers, this points toward increasing interest in repairability, replaceable components and construction transparency—attributes that can also support longer product life and circular design strategies.

Tactility counters digital overload

The third direction, Hyper Presence, shifts attention from measurable performance to physical experience. Wool, natural fibres, leather, wood-based textiles and heavily textured surfaces emphasise touch, ageing and material character.

Heimtextil even cites beeswax-treated fabrics that release natural aromas when warmed, illustrating the growing exploration of multisensory materials.

For home-textile mills and interior suppliers, the 2027/28 message is commercially significant: performance and aesthetics are converging. Future competitiveness will increasingly depend on combining functional finishing, durability and traceable engineering with tactile quality and design differentiation—not simply colour and pattern.