HIGHTEX 2024: A global meeting point of technical textiles and nonwovens industry

HIGHTEX 2024, one of the world’s most prestigious technical textile and nonwoven exhibition will open its doors to visitors on 4-8 June 2024 at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center. HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition, which will bring together the industry’s leading manufacturers, innovative technology companies and global buyers, will accelerate the technical textile industry thanks to new collaborations.

The countdown has started for HIGHTEX 2024 International Technical Textiles and Nonwovens Exhibition, Turkey’s first and only exhibition in its field. HIGHTEX 2024, which will be held between 4-8 June 2024, will host nonwoven products, raw materials used in production and the latest technologies in the field of technical textiles.



Address of innovative technologies and latest trends

Technical textiles and nonwovens will be integrated into more industries and living spaces in the future. HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition will be an important platform for those who want to accelerate this integration process and shape the future of the industry. A wide range of products will be exhibited at HIGHTEX 2024, from medical textiles produced with advanced technology to high-performance materials used in the aviation and automotive industry, from hygiene products to innovative solutions developed for the agriculture and food industry. Especially the products to be presented in innovative areas such as smart textiles and geotextiles will be among the most remarkable elements of HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition.



New collaborations and networking opportunities

HIGHTEX 2024 will not only offer exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their products, but also create opportunities for co-operation and networking. Leading manufacturers and suppliers of the industry will come together with professional visitors. Thanks to the B2B meetings to be organised at the exhibition, companies will establish new and permanent commercial connections. Thanks to the machine sales and new investment decisions to be made during the HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition, the technical textiles sector will gain a great momentum in the world and in Turkey.



HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition will break exhibitor and visitor record

HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition, whose importance has increased even more with technical textiles taking up more space in every aspect of our lives, attracted great interest from companies. HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition, which reached a record occupancy rate as a result of the demand from the leading manufacturers of the sector and new entrepreneurs, is expected to break both exhibitor and visitor records. HIGHTEX 2024, which will host industry professionals not only from Turkey but also from all over the world, will be a global meeting point for the technical textiles and nonwovens industry. The exhibition will bring together thousands of visitors from many countries from America to Asia, Europe to Africa in Istanbul. Visitors to HIGHTEX 2024 will have the opportunity to discover innovative products, get information about the latest technologies from experts and develop strategies for the future.