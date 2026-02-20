Hyosung’s FW 27/28 forecast: performance fabrics for a poorer, older, more circular wardrobe

The next “innovation cycle” in apparel looks less like futurism—and more like making everyday clothes work harder, for longer, at lower cost.

Hyosung TNC’s Fashion Design Center (FDC) has published its FW 27/28 Textile Trend forecast, framing material innovation as the anchor for performance-led design. The themes will be presented at Performance Days (Munich, March 18–19, 2026) and Functional Fabric Fair (Portland, April 7–9, 2026), with weekly “Trend Byte” updates beginning February 23, 2026.

The what

Corps-Core : blurred boundaries between office, social life and light outdoors; tailoring becomes mobile, winter-ready performance wear.

: blurred boundaries between office, social life and light outdoors; tailoring becomes mobile, winter-ready performance wear. Quiet Consumption : inflation and uncertainty push shoppers toward value—discount, resale and ultra-low-cost e-commerce—over status signalling.

: inflation and uncertainty push shoppers toward value—discount, resale and ultra-low-cost e-commerce—over status signalling. Circular Fashion: closed-loop thinking—designing out waste, extending use via repair/reuse, and scaling recycled fibres and systems.

From these, FDC extracts four product-facing themes: Winter Essential, Office Ready Tech, Relaxed Outdoor, and All-Round Recovery (single-fabric solutions for intimates).

This is less about “athleisure” than about risk management. When consumers trade down, brands need fabrics that deliver durability, comfort and function without costly complexity—while still meeting rising expectations on sustainability credentials.

For mills and brands, the implication is operational: build modular material toolkits (spandex/nylon/polyester platforms, certified inputs, fewer fabric families) that can serve office-to-outdoor use cases—and plug into resale and repair narratives without falling apart at the seams.