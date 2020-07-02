IAF proudly powers the 1st Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo 2020

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) is launching the 1st Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo 2020 for the ready-made garment industry together with Sourcing Journal as media partner. The Global Apparel Sourcing Expo will be powered by Foursource, who will provide the technological platform for the event with a specific focus on B2B matchmaking.

The show would be launched on the 15th of July and would run for 30 days until the 14th of August 2020. Matthijs Crietee, Secretary General of IAF says: “On request of our member associations we have decided to develop a fully digital tradeshow to provide an alternative for cancelled apparel sourcing tradeshows. Our objective is to create new and sustainable business opportunities for the industry and our members in these challenging days.”

The prominent speakers on the occasion include Avedis H. Seferian, CEO of non-profit social compliance organization WRAP; Julie K. Hughes, President of the United States Fashion Industry Association; Han Bekke, President of IAF; Andrés Fernández, Sourcing Director of Mango; Michael Wax, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Logistics Technology Provider Forto; Christian Ewert, President of Amfori; Alexander Kohnstamm, Executive Director at Fair Wear Foundation and Liesl Truscott, Director of European and Materials Strategy at Textile Exchange.

The exhibitors would benefit from a powerful tool to personalize their company booths and profiles with dedicated product showrooms and verified company certificates through Foursource’s partnerships with GOTS, OEKO-TEX, Textile Exchange, WRAP and many others.

To address and discuss the main challenges of the apparel and textile industry, a three days conference program would be held with industry experts on the topics of Sustainability and CSR post COVID-19, Shifts in Global Trade, and Digital Product Development as the New Normal.