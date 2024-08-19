ILO and EkoDoku launch initiative to drive eco-friendly textiles and green jobs in Turkey

The International Labour Organization (ILO) office in Turkey has partnered with the EkoDoku Women Sustainable Living Cooperative to launch a new initiative focused on promoting eco-friendly textiles and combating the environmental impacts of fast fashion. Supported by funding from the U.S. government, this initiative not only aims to foster sustainable textile production but also to create formal employment opportunities, particularly for marginalized groups.

EkoDoku, which operates in Ankara and Iskenderun, is dedicated to advancing circularity and sustainability within the textile industry. With the technical and financial backing of the ILO, EkoDoku will produce a special collection using nature-based fabrics and techniques, reflecting the initiative’s commitment to eco-conscious practices. The project commenced with an ‘Eco Dyeing and Printing Workshop’ on August 3, where cooperative members received training in natural dyeing methods, including the use of plant-based pigments, woodblock printing, natural patterning, and batik dyeing on materials like linen and hemp.

This initiative is part of the ILO’s broader efforts to implement Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) to address challenges related to decent work, such as informal employment, low wages, and low productivity. The pilot project seeks to promote green job creation and inclusiveness, especially for vulnerable populations, including Syrians under temporary protection, international protection applicants, and host communities.

The ILO-supported ‘HarmonyUnity’ collection aims to promote global harmony and unity through sustainable living. By integrating nature-based solutions, the project underscores the importance of creating sustainable, resilient, and inclusive employment opportunities that align with environmental protection, economic diversification, and social equity.

According to the ILO’s Decent Work in Nature-Based Solutions 2022 Report, around 75 million people are currently employed in nature-based solutions, and achieving global goals in areas like mitigation, biodiversity, and land restoration could generate an additional 20 million jobs. This initiative highlights the ILO’s commitment to supporting textile workers, many of whom are women, by addressing critical challenges and fostering formal employment opportunities through sustainable practices.