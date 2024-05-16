Imparting textile skills to women with disability

The German development cooperation, in collaboration with the Pakistani Government, announced the launch of Project Blueprint: Enhancing Employability in Punjab’s Textile Sector for Women and People Living with Disabilities.



The GIZ has been regularly trying to improve the efficiency of the textile sector by conducting energy audits as well as imparting different skills to textile workers. But the current initiative marked a significant milestone in advancing the employability of women and people with disabilities (PWDs) in Punjab’s textile sector.



Implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, GIZ Sudhaar, and SAP PK, the Blueprint project aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and aimed to address key barriers hindering access to decent employment opportunities for women and PWDs in the textile industry.



The launching ceremony was attended by the Information Minister Punjab, Azma Bukhari; Secretary, Women Development Department Sumaira Samad, Director-General, Women Protection Authority; and Secretary, Social Welfare and Labour Department. Civil society organization leads and textile workers from Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Multan were also in attendance.



During the event, women shared inspiring success stories of overcoming challenges and achieving success in the textile sector, highlighting the transformative impact of the Blueprint project.



The launching ceremony served as a platform for stakeholders to come together in support of initiatives that empower marginalized groups and contribute to inclusive economic growth in Punjab.