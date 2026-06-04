The Italian Textile Machinery focuses on high technology and specialisation

Ashgabat, June 4–6, 2026 – A prominent “Made in Italy” delegation is participating in TURKMEN TEXTILE EXPO 2026, the leading international textile exhibition in Turkmenistan. Organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) in collaboration with ACIMIT (Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers), the Italian presence aims to reinforce Italy’s position as a key technological partner in one of the most promising textile markets in the region.

Turkmenistan continues to solidify its role as an important hub in the global textile industry. Cotton remains the country’s third-largest export, and the government is actively working to develop a fully integrated domestic supply chain — from raw material processing to the production of high-value-added finished goods. This strategic industrial plan is driving strong demand for advanced, high-performance textile machinery.

Italy stands out as the preferred partner for Turkmen textile producers thanks to its cutting-edge technology and proven expertise. Following successful results in 2023, when Italian exports to Turkmenistan reached €13 million, the market is now poised for a new growth phase supported by upcoming government investment programs.

Breakdown of Italian exports to Turkmenistan by category:

Accessories : 56%

: 56% Spinning machinery : 31%

: 31% Knitting machinery: 13% “The Turkmen market is maturing, and we see excellent opportunities in the near future linked to the modernization of existing facilities and the new investment plans announced by local authorities,” said Marco Salvade, President of ACIMIT. “Thanks to the flexibility, versatility, and continuous innovation driven by our companies’ strong R&D efforts, Italian technology is perfectly positioned to meet Turkmenistan’s needs and support its industrial development goals.”

Italian Companies at TURKMEN TEXTILE EXPO 2026

The following companies are showcasing their solutions at the Italy Pavilion:

BIANCO

COLOR SERVICE

CORINO MACCHINE

DOVER INDUSTRIES ITALY

ITEMA

M.C.S. OFFICINA MECCANICA

MARZOLI MACHINES TEXTILE

MESDAN

SALVADE’

SAVIO MACCHINE TESSILI

STALAM

Additionally, FERRARO is participating with its own independent stand.

This strong Italian presence at TURKMEN TEXTILE EXPO 2026 highlights the growing partnership between the two countries and underscores Italy’s leadership in providing innovative, reliable textile machinery solutions tailored to emerging high-potential markets.