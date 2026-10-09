India apparel market forecast to reach $146 billion by 2029 as rural demand drives growth

India’s domestic apparel market is expected to add more than $50 billion in four years, giving manufacturers a vast home market alongside the country’s increasingly aggressive export push.

India’s apparel market is projected to grow from $95.7 billion in 2025 to $146.3 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate of around 9%, according to consumer research by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) and 1Lattice. India is already described by the study as the world’s fourth-largest apparel market.

The market has almost doubled from $49.3 billion in 2020, reflecting post-pandemic recovery, rising incomes and changing consumption patterns.

Rural India dominates consumption

The most notable finding is geographical. Rural India accounted for $55.9 billion, or about 58%, of apparel consumption in 2025. Metro and Tier-1 cities generated $14.2 billion, Tier-2 cities $8.5 billion and Tier-3 and smaller urban markets $17.1 billion.

This makes distribution, affordable pricing and regional product assortments as important as premiumisation.

Casualwear already represents 31% of apparel consumption, ahead of ethnicwear at 27% and formalwear at 26%. Demand is also shifting toward athleisure, stretch, moisture management and other functional attributes.

Women and children outpace menswear

Menswear remains largest at $38.5 billion, followed by womenswear at $35.6 billion and kidswear at $21.6 billion. But kidswear is forecast to grow fastest at 9.4% annually through 2029, compared with 8.9% for womenswear and 8.5% for menswear.

Physical retail remains dominant, accounting for 83% of 2025 apparel sales, versus 17% online.

Key takeaway

India’s domestic scale gives its textile and apparel manufacturers an important advantage: factories can develop products, build brands and achieve production scale without relying exclusively on exports.

For countries like Pakistan, this reinforces the need to compete through export specialisation rather than volume alone—particularly in denim, home textiles, sportswear, knitwear and higher-value cotton products. As Indian manufacturers gain scale from both a $146-billion domestic market and expanding export access, Pakistan will need stronger productivity, MMF capability, product development and direct brand relationships to preserve competitiveness.