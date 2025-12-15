23 C
Lahore
Monday, December 15, 2025
HomeNewsTrade

India’s 40-country market diversification strategy: What it signals-and what it solves

BusinessTrade

India’s Ministry of Textiles has formally moved from export dependence to export architecture. The newly articulated 40-country market diversification strategy is not a routine trade push; it is a response to structural shifts in global textiles driven by tariffs, geopolitics, sustainability regulation, and supply-chain reconfiguration.

  1. Why diversification is now unavoidable
    India’s textile exports have remained broadly stable despite global turbulence, but stability masks concentration risk.
  • Heavy exposure to the US and EU
  • Rising tariff uncertainty
  • Increasing non-tariff barriers (sustainability, traceability, CBAM-style rules)

The 40-country strategy directly addresses this by:

  • Identifying high-potential non-traditional markets
  • Activating Indian Missions, EPCs, and industry delegations as coordinated export enablers
  • Moving beyond opportunistic exports to structured market entry

This is risk management, not expansion for its own sake.

  1. Industrial policy is now aligned end-to-end
    What distinguishes this phase is policy coherence. The export strategy is backed by a full-stack industrial toolkit:

Infrastructure & scale

  • PM MITRA Parks → world-class, plug-and-play textile ecosystems
  • Designed to attract both domestic and foreign anchor investors

Manufacturing competitiveness

  • PLI for MMF Apparel, Fabrics & Technical Textiles
  • Clear signal: India is pivoting beyond cotton-heavy, low-margin segments

Technology & future materials

  • National Technical Textiles Mission
  • R&D, market development, and skilling aligned with global demand (medical, industrial, geotech, defence)

Human capital

  • SAMARTH for large-scale workforce upskilling
  • Critical as India moves from CM → FOB → ODM
  1. Cost competitiveness: short-term relief, long-term logic
    The government has paired structural reform with immediate cost relief:
  • Duty-free cotton imports until Dec 31, 2025
    • Stabilises raw material costs
    • Protects spinning and downstream exporters
  • GST rationalisation across the value chain
    • Removes cascading tax inefficiencies
  • RoSCTL & RoDTEP
    • Over 15,000 exporters benefited in FY 2024-25
    • WTO-compliant zero-rating of exports

This combination keeps Indian exporters afloat while structural upgrades take effect.

  1. FTAs as a competitiveness lever-not a headline
    India’s 15 FTAs, including the India-UK CETA, are being positioned correctly: not as announcements, but as cost-of-entry reducers.
  • Lower tariffs
  • Simplified procedures
  • Addressing rules-of-origin bottlenecks

For apparel and home textiles, FTAs are increasingly the difference between margin and exclusion.

  1. Export performance: resilience, not complacency
  • FY 2024-25 exports: USD 37.76 billion (+5.2%)
  • Apr–Oct 2025: USD 20.4 billion (-1.8%)

In a year marked by tariff shocks, weak global demand, and logistics disruptions, this reflects structural resilience rather than stagnation.

The message from government is clear: holding ground is not enough; repositioning is underway.

Strategic implications for industry
For exporters

  • Market diversification will increasingly be policy-supported, not left to individual firms
  • MMF, technical textiles, and value-added segments will receive disproportionate support

For investors

  • PM MITRA + PLI creates rare alignment of land, infrastructure, incentives, and scale
  • India is positioning itself as a China+1+Value destination, not just China+1

    For brands & buyers

  • India is preparing for:
    • Traceability
    • Sustainability compliance
    • ODM-level capability
  • Supplier selection will shift from price-only to system capability

Bottom line
India is no longer treating exports as a volume game.
It is building a diversified, policy-backed, value-oriented textile export system.

The success of the 40-country strategy will depend not on announcements, but on execution. However, the architecture is now in place-and it is materially stronger than in any previous cycle.

 

Previous article
Proves end-to-End molecular traceability for recycled cotton
Next article
Hemp’s return at première vision: why this time is different

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
9,980SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us