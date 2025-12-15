India’s 40-country market diversification strategy: What it signals-and what it solves

India’s Ministry of Textiles has formally moved from export dependence to export architecture. The newly articulated 40-country market diversification strategy is not a routine trade push; it is a response to structural shifts in global textiles driven by tariffs, geopolitics, sustainability regulation, and supply-chain reconfiguration.

Why diversification is now unavoidable

India’s textile exports have remained broadly stable despite global turbulence, but stability masks concentration risk .

Heavy exposure to the US and EU

Rising tariff uncertainty

Increasing non-tariff barriers (sustainability, traceability, CBAM-style rules)

The 40-country strategy directly addresses this by:

Identifying high-potential non-traditional markets

Activating Indian Missions, EPCs, and industry delegations as coordinated export enablers

Moving beyond opportunistic exports to structured market entry

This is risk management, not expansion for its own sake.

Industrial policy is now aligned end-to-end

What distinguishes this phase is policy coherence . The export strategy is backed by a full-stack industrial toolkit:

Infrastructure & scale

PM MITRA Parks → world-class, plug-and-play textile ecosystems

→ world-class, plug-and-play textile ecosystems Designed to attract both domestic and foreign anchor investors

Manufacturing competitiveness

PLI for MMF Apparel, Fabrics & Technical Textiles

Clear signal: India is pivoting beyond cotton-heavy, low-margin segments

Technology & future materials

National Technical Textiles Mission

R&D, market development, and skilling aligned with global demand (medical, industrial, geotech, defence)

Human capital

SAMARTH for large-scale workforce upskilling

for large-scale workforce upskilling Critical as India moves from CM → FOB → ODM

Cost competitiveness: short-term relief, long-term logic

The government has paired structural reform with immediate cost relief :

Duty-free cotton imports until Dec 31, 2025 Stabilises raw material costs Protects spinning and downstream exporters

GST rationalisation across the value chain Removes cascading tax inefficiencies

RoSCTL & RoDTEP Over 15,000 exporters benefited in FY 2024-25 WTO-compliant zero-rating of exports



This combination keeps Indian exporters afloat while structural upgrades take effect.

FTAs as a competitiveness lever-not a headline

India’s 15 FTAs , including the India-UK CETA , are being positioned correctly: not as announcements, but as cost-of-entry reducers .

Lower tariffs

Simplified procedures

Addressing rules-of-origin bottlenecks

For apparel and home textiles, FTAs are increasingly the difference between margin and exclusion.

Export performance: resilience, not complacency

FY 2024-25 exports: USD 37.76 billion (+5.2%)

Apr–Oct 2025: USD 20.4 billion (-1.8%)

In a year marked by tariff shocks, weak global demand, and logistics disruptions, this reflects structural resilience rather than stagnation.

The message from government is clear: holding ground is not enough; repositioning is underway.

Strategic implications for industry

For exporters

Market diversification will increasingly be policy-supported , not left to individual firms

, not left to individual firms MMF, technical textiles, and value-added segments will receive disproportionate support

For investors

PM MITRA + PLI creates rare alignment of land, infrastructure, incentives, and scale

India is positioning itself as a China+1+Value destination, not just China+1 For brands & buyers

India is preparing for: Traceability Sustainability compliance ODM-level capability

Supplier selection will shift from price-only to system capability

Bottom line

India is no longer treating exports as a volume game.

It is building a diversified, policy-backed, value-oriented textile export system.

The success of the 40-country strategy will depend not on announcements, but on execution. However, the architecture is now in place-and it is materially stronger than in any previous cycle.