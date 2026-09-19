India’s textile exports jumped 13% in August, but garments slipped 2.7%

Strong cotton and man-made-textile shipments lifted India’s August performance, but apparel exports remain the weak link despite a broader surge in national merchandise trade.

India’s textile exports rose 13.03% year on year to $1.918 billion in August 2026, from $1.697 billion a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.

Garment exports moved in the opposite direction, falling 2.74% to $1.201 billion from $1.235 billion. Overall textile and apparel exports nevertheless increased 6.39% to $3.119 billion.

Cotton and MMF drive the gains

Exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products climbed 13.79% to $1.12 billion, while man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups increased 9.92% to $446 million. India’s Commerce Ministry independently confirms both growth rates in its August merchandise-trade release.

Carpet exports rose 5.38%, while handicrafts excluding handmade carpets surged 29.63%. Jute products were among the weaker categories.

Garments remain the structural concern

The August apparel decline extends a weaker fiscal-year trend. During April–August 2026/27, garment exports fell 9.1% to $6.15 billion, while textile exports increased 6.94% to $8.93 billion. Combined textile and apparel exports were marginally lower at $15.08 billion.

India’s Textile Ministry separately reports August textile-sector exports at ₹29,776 crore, up 16.1%, including a 6.1% increase in ready-made garments in rupee terms. The difference from CITI’s dollar series reflects differing currency and statistical presentations and should not be treated as a contradiction.

Fibre strength must move downstream

For India, the strategic issue is increasingly clear: upstream textile exports are outperforming finished apparel.

The opportunity is to convert stronger cotton and man-made-fibre capability into more garments, technical products and higher-value finished goods. With India’s total merchandise exports jumping 26.1% in August, textile manufacturers have a favourable external-demand backdrop; the next test is whether apparel exporters can regain momentum and capture more of that growth downstream.