‘Naturalls’ denim links low-input cotton, renewable LYCRA and low-water finishing

The Climate Week NYC capsule brings crop innovation, stretch fibre, Pakistani denim manufacturing and Italian finishing chemistry into one lower-impact denim platform.

Avalo, The LYCRA Company, Pakistan’s Neela by Sapphire Fibres and Italian textile-chemistry specialist Soko have launched “Naturalls,” a denim capsule designed to demonstrate how sustainability interventions can be combined across the entire value chain rather than concentrated at one manufacturing stage.

The collection, designed by Gordon Muir of Labor Made Inc., will debut during Climate Week NYC, September 20–27, 2026. Neela developed the spinning, weaving and garment manufacturing, producing workwear-inspired jackets, trousers and aprons.

Cotton footprint moves upstream

Avalo supplied its Low-Footprint Cotton, which the partners say requires no irrigation, uses 75% less fertiliser and generates around half the emissions of conventionally grown cotton. These figures are company-reported rather than independently verified within the launch announcement.

The LYCRA Company supplied Renewable LYCRA fibre containing 70% renewable plant-based content. Its underlying bio-derived PTMEG route is designed as a drop-in replacement for conventional LYCRA fibre; the company reports a carbon-footprint reduction of up to roughly 44–45% versus its fossil-derived equivalent.

Finishing targets the wet-processing burden

Soko applied its Hydrogel finishing system, which converts water into a gel so several treatments can be combined in a single bath. The Naturalls partners claim potential savings of up to 85% in water, 68% in energy and 50% in processing time. Soko also supplied RARE, a colouring system based on naturally derived mineral pigments.

Pakistan’s denim capability moves up the chain

Neela’s role is commercially significant. The Lahore-based mill already develops recycled, performance and lower-impact denim and currently reports production capacity of around 1.6 million metres, with plans to expand to 2.5 million

Naturalls is ultimately a demonstration rather than proof of mass-market economics. The next test is whether these technologies can deliver repeatable quality, scalable fibre availability and commercially viable garment costs when transferred from capsule collections into mainstream denim programmes.