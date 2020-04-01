Indonesia taking positive steps in times of COVID-19

Indonesian textile factories are making changes to their production line by producing protective gear for medical personnel and a local start-up is producing test kits to support the nation’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, producing medical-grade supplies comes with major challenges.

The company agreed to produce 20 million washable masks and 100,000 jumpsuits by April, as ordered by the government and retailers as demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) skyrockets.

There is a global shortage of PPE, test kits and ventilators, all of which are crucial in slowing the spread of COVID-19. As a result of the quick changes in its factories’ production line, the PPE made by Pan Brothers is not officially medical grade as the company does not have a license to test for biocompatibility.

Both Sritex and Pan Brothers are facing shortages for medical-grade raw materials, as local producers have been overwhelmed by demands. Carmakers around the world are also shifting gear, producing hospital ventilators and respirators using 3D printing. Ford, General Motors, Ferrari and Nissan, alongside General Electrics and 3M Co., are among the companies that have switched focus.

Meanwhile, Indonesia-based start-up Nusantics is preparing to make 100,000 COVID-19 test kits, in partnership with state pharmaceutical company Biofarma, the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) and the Indonesia International Institute for Life Sciences.