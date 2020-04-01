Changing home needs the textile way

There’s no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live in a very short period. It’s not only the temporary the stay-at-home orders or social distancing. The long term impact is likely a collective fear of germs, which will ultimately lead to a cultural shift towards having cleaner homes and a greater interest in antimicrobial building materials, decor, and textiles.

Antimicrobial Textiles: Chilewich has several textiles with a chic, modern look that are easy to clean and incorporate Microban technology. With several weaves to choose from, the floormats are perfect for kitchen floors, dining rooms, hallways or other high traffic areas. Cushioned with latex, they don’t require a separate rug pad. Because they’re easily cleaned with soap and water, these accessories are great for homes with kids and pets. Resistant to mold, mildew and stain-causing bacteria, there are several sizes and shapes readily available, with the option to customize as well. The floormats can be perfectly mixed and matched with Chilewich’s placements and runners.

Antimicrobial Bedding: Beds are breeding grounds for germs, so anyone concerned should consider sleeping on antimicrobial fabrics such as Rove Concepts Rora Organic Bamboo Sheet Set. This hypoallergenic material is a sustainable alternative to cotton, with an incredibly soft 300 count sateen weave. Available in charcoal and white, each set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Antimicrobial Towels: If a bathroom doesn’t have proper air circulation, towels tends to stay wet, which leads to the spread of bacteria and mildew. So switching to antimicrobial towels is best, especially during a time like this.