Indorama Ventures diverts PET recycling residues into cement production in the Philippines

The partnership keeps bottle caps and labels out of landfill, although using them as cement-kiln fuel constitutes energy recovery rather than closed-loop plastics recycling.

Indorama Ventures’ PETValue Philippines has partnered with Republic Cement & Building Materials to divert non-recyclable residues from its bottle-to-bottle operation away from landfill. Under the “Zero Waste to Landfill” initiative, plastic caps and labels separated during PET processing will be recovered by ecoloop, Republic Cement’s resource-recovery business, and co-processed in cement manufacturing.

Closing a gap in bottle recycling

PETValue, located in General Trias, Cavite, is a joint venture between Indorama Ventures and Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines. The facility converts post-consumer clear PET bottles into food-grade recycled PET suitable for new beverage packaging.



Its projected annual processing capacity is 30,000 tonnes—or approximately two billion bottles—with potential output of 16,000 tonnes of recycled PET resin. However, bottle components made from other polymers cannot enter the food-grade PET stream and must be separated during processing.

The new arrangement gives those residual materials an alternative destination. Republic Cement will use them as a substitute for part of the conventional fuel consumed during high-temperature clinker production, reducing landfill disposal and potentially lowering fossil-fuel demand.

Recovery is not recycling

The “zero waste” description requires qualification. Caps and labels used as fuel are destroyed rather than converted into new plastic products. International waste-management frameworks classify such use primarily as energy recovery, which ranks below prevention, reuse and material recycling in the waste hierarchy.

The initiative nevertheless addresses a practical weakness in mechanical recycling: even advanced plants generate contaminated or incompatible fractions with limited viable markets.

A cross-industry outlet for residual waste

Indorama Ventures says it has recycled nearly 180 billion post-consumer PET bottles since entering the recycling business in 2011 and currently processes more than 700 bottles per second worldwide.

The next test will be transparent measurement. PETValue and Republic Cement will need to disclose the tonnage diverted, fossil fuels displaced, emissions implications and proportion of material recycled versus energy-recovered. For textile and polyester supply chains, the project illustrates both the value of industrial partnerships and the continuing need to design products whose components can remain in material circulation.