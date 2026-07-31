Barmag new 6020 ceramic oiler: optimized yarn quality for low-titer applications

With the new type 6020 ceramic oiler, Barmag is introducing a powerful addition to its product portfolio for processing PA6 and PA6.6 yarns. The solution is specifically designed for low-titer applications in the range of 5 to 100 denier.

Technological advancement for stable processes

A key feature of the new model is the particularly filament-friendly yarn inlet area, where the yarn is saturated with oil before it comes into contact with the ceramic — a prerequisite for fluff-free processing. The three-waves geometry also ensures minimal yarn contact. The integrated ceramic shaft completes the design — unlike other solutions, where metal shafts are glued in place — and eliminates typical sources of error such as clogged oil lines or ceramic parts falling out. In combination with optimized thread guidance, the geometry of the 6020 ceramic oiler ensures uniform and efficient spinfinish application with minimal spray-off and very high application uniformity (low OCV).

Significant quality and efficiency advantages

The new ceramic oiler was specifically developed for demanding production environments and offers significant practical advantages. It ensures consistently high yarn quality through stable process parameters such as high spinfinish application rate (OPU) and a good distribution uniformity (OCV), while also enabling filament-friendly processing without yarn breaks or loop formations. Thanks to the significantly reduced spray-off — especially in the sensitive low-titer range — material losses are minimized, oil contamination of the quench and winding areas are reduced to a minimum, and process reliability is increased. Furthermore, the solution stands out for its ease of use: A clearly visible and easily accessible thread guide facilitates threading, while precise adjustment options allow for quick and reliable setup during operation.

Successfully tested in practice

Initial applications at international customers demonstrate the performance of the new oiler. In tests with PA6 / PA6.6 POY yarns, completely spray-off-free processing and significantly more uniform yarn tension were achieved. Furthermore, an increase in the spinfinish application rate of approximately 23% was achieved compared to standard solutions. Its performance was also confirmed in applications with PET POY fulldull and very critical flatyarn: In a direct comparison of various suppliers, the 6020 nozzle was the only solution to deliver a stable performance without any loops or BF. With the 6020 spinfinish nozzle, Barmag offers a forward-looking solution for low-titer applications in filament production. The integrated ceramic shaft, combined with optimized yarn guidance and excellent process parameters, enables a sustainable improvement in yarn quality, process reliability, and production efficiency.