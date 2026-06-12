Indorama Ventures pushes traceable recycled polyester at Brussels textiles recycling expo

The company’s message is practical: textile circularity will not scale through ambition alone, but through qualified material sources, verified supply chains and industrial recycled-fibre capacity.



Indorama Ventures will use the Textiles Recycling Expo in Brussels on June 24–25, 2026, to promote traceable circular textile supply chains for brands and manufacturers seeking

recycled materials at industrial scale. The Thailand-headquartered group will exhibit at stand 1825, positioning its fibres business as a partner for companies trying to move from circularity targets to commercial implementation.

The weak link: sourcing transparency

For many apparel and textile companies, the circularity problem is no longer only about setting recycled-content targets. The harder issue is qualifying reliable sources at the polymer, fibre and yarn stages, where transparency is often weakest and supply chains are technically fragmented.

Claire Mattelet, global sustainability program head for Indorama Ventures’ fibres business, said brands increasingly require full supply-chain transparency but face challenges in sourcing, particularly around polymer, fibre and yarn inputs. Through its global network, Indorama says it helps connect brands and manufacturers with established supply-chain partners, reducing the time needed to qualify new material sources.

From pilot projects to industrial supply

At the Brussels event, Indorama will highlight its ability to support circular textile programmes through industrial-scale production, global and regional supply networks, technical and commercial expertise, and a broad portfolio of recycled fibres and yarns under its deja product family. The emphasis will be on textile-recycled and bio-based solutions.

That positioning matters because many circular textile initiatives still remain trapped in pilots, capsules or small-volume collections. To become relevant to mainstream sourcing, recycled fibres must be available in repeatable quality, predictable volumes and traceable supply chains.

Why Brussels matters

The Textiles Recycling Expo is designed around textile waste, sorting, shredding, fibre-to-fibre recycling, circular material innovation and regulatory developments. Its audience includes recyclers, waste managers, textile manufacturers, clothing suppliers, retailers and sustainability professionals.

Indorama generated revenue of US$13.6 billion in 2025 and operates across Combined PET, Fibres, Indovinya and Indovida, serving markets from textiles and packaging to automotive and personal care.

The next test is whether large brands convert recycled-polyester commitments into stable procurement programmes that reward traceability, not just recycled-content claims.