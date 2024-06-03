Innovations that Revolutionise Textile Technologies will be Showcased at ITM 2024

ITM 2024 Exhibition, one of the most important meeting points of textile technology leaders, opens its doors. ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will bring together textile technology manufacturers, global investors and professional visitors from all over the world, will accelerate the economy with the billion euro business volume it will create thanks to machine sales and new collaborations.



ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition, which will be held in partnership with Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fairs Inc. and in cooperation with Textile Machinery and Accessories Industrialists Association (TEMSAD), opens its doors to its visitors at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center between 4-8 June 2024. ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will be organised this year with the motto ‘Discover the Future’, will offer an unmissable opportunity for those who want to discover the latest innovations in the sector, establish new business contacts and shape the textile world of the future together. The latest products to be exhibited at ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will bring together nearly 1300 domestic and foreign companies and company representatives from more than 70 countries; will meet with thousands of qualified buyers. Global textile investors from many countries where textiles are active such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, India and Egypt will prefer ITM 2024 Exhibition. Thanks to the latest technologies to be exhibited at ITM 2024 Exhibition, machine sales and new investment decisions to be taken, the textile machinery sector will gain a great momentum in the world and in Turkey.



Visitors to the ITM 2024 Exhibition, where innovations from every field of textile from weaving to knitting, from yarn to digital printing, from finishing to denim will discover innovative, nature-protecting, pioneering technologies in digitalisation for a sustainable future. Company owners who will be able to get information from experts about the technologies they will use in their factories; will develop their products and direct their investments.