Inspiring Change Conference 2026: Global textile leaders to gather in Lahore to shape the industry’s future

As the global textile industry confronts rapid technological transformation, changing trade dynamics, sustainability demands and increasing competitive pressures, Lahore is preparing to host one of Pakistan’s important textile industry gatherings — the Inspiring Change Conference 2026, scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore.

Organised by TEXtalks International, the 9th International Conference on Textiles will take place under the thought-provoking theme, “The Future is Behind the Door — Let’s Knock Together!” The event aims to bring together international textile experts, machinery and technology innovators, industry executives, researchers, policymakers and young creative talent to identify practical solutions for a more competitive, sustainable and technology-driven textile industry.

The conference will also feature the 6th Create2Inspire Design Competition and Fashion Ramp Walk, providing a platform for emerging designers to demonstrate their creativity and connect with industry professionals.

From Cotton Innovation to Global Competitiveness

Cotton Council International will play a prominent role in the opening technical sessions, with Mazhar Mirza presenting “The New Era of Cotton: Traceability, Transparency and Sustainability.” The presentation will examine the growing importance of responsible cotton sourcing, traceability and transparency in global supply chains.

This will be followed by Joerg Bauersachs of Cotton Council International, USA, presenting “The Golden Triangle of Profitable Spinning.” His session will focus on the fundamental elements that influence spinning performance, profitability and competitiveness.

The first panel discussion, “From Fiber to Future,” will explore challenges and emerging opportunities across the global textile fibre industry, addressing an important question for manufacturers: how can fibre innovation and informed sourcing decisions support the future of textile production?

Innovation, Sustainability and the Next Industrial Transformation

A presentation titled “From Cost Efficiency to Value Creation: Reinventing the Textile Business Model” will address the need for textile manufacturers to move beyond traditional cost-based competition and build stronger capabilities through innovation, differentiation and greater value addition.

The second panel discussion, “Knocking on the Door of a Greener, Smarter, Fairer Future,” will examine the role of innovation and emerging technologies in transforming textile manufacturing. The discussion is expected to offer perspectives on the industry’s transition towards environmentally responsible, digitally enabled and future-ready production.

Another key session will feature Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain of the National Textile University, Pakistan, who will present “Building New Competitive Advantage in Global Textile and Clothing Trade.” His presentation will explore strategies for strengthening the textile industry’s position in increasingly competitive international markets.

A major highlight will be an address by Asad Shafi, Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), on “APTMA’s Vision to Increase Exports by USD 10 Billion in the Next 3 Years.” The session will outline the industry’s export ambitions at a time when Pakistan needs greater investment, productivity improvements and increased value addition to strengthen its international competitiveness.

The final panel discussion, “The Knock Is Getting Louder. Are You Ready?”, will focus on global economic shifts and changing trade dynamics, exploring how textile manufacturers can respond to uncertain international markets, evolving customer expectations and emerging opportunities.

Create2Inspire: Where Fashion Meets Innovation

Beyond technology and industrial strategy, the conference will celebrate the next generation of fashion talent through the 6th Create2Inspire Design Competition with the theme Modest Fashion Revolution.

The Fashion Competition, Ramp Walk, and Prize Distribution Ceremony will provide participating designers with an opportunity to showcase their creations before textile and fashion industry professionals. The competition reflects the conference’s broader commitment to connecting education, creativity, and industrial innovation.

Inspiring Change Conference 2026 — Complete Agenda

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore, Pakistan