IGATEX Pakistan 2026 set to transform Lahore into a global hub of textile innovation

Pakistan’s textile machinery and technology community will converge at Expo Centre Lahore from 15–18 October 2026, as IGATEX Pakistan 2026 brings machinery manufacturers, technology providers, textile producers, exporters and sourcing professionals together for four days of business, innovation and technical exchange.

Pakistan’s textile industry is gearing up for one of its most anticipated technology events. The four-day exhibition will feature major industry names, including Saurer, Trützschler, Groz-Beckert, Jeanologia, Archroma, Monforts and BW Converting, alongside leading Pakistani machinery suppliers and technology representatives.

From advanced spinning and weaving systems to intelligent knitting, digital printing, automation and sustainable textile processing, IGATEX promises a comprehensive showcase of technologies reshaping global textile manufacturing.

With Pakistan’s textile exporters facing increasing pressure to improve productivity, reduce energy consumption and meet international sustainability standards, the exhibition offers an important platform for investment, technology transfer and strategic partnerships.

Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., IGATEX 2026 aims to connect Pakistan’s textile manufacturers with technologies capable of accelerating the industry’s transition towards smarter, more efficient and globally competitive production.