Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics launches EcoNogy Hub to emphasize sustainability

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, one of the largest textile trade fairs globally, has launched the “EcoNogy Hub” to spotlight sustainability in the textile and fashion industry. This initiative, a new feature for the 2024 edition, aims to bring together industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss and showcase innovative approaches to reducing environmental impact across the textile supply chain.



The EcoNogy Hub will serve as a central platform where exhibitors and visitors can explore sustainable practices and technologies. The initiative underscores the increasing importance of sustainability in the fashion and textile sectors, particularly in light of growing consumer awareness and regulatory pressures.



Key elements of the Hub include discussions on circular economy practices, the use of eco-friendly materials, and advancements in sustainable production processes. The event also offers a series of forums, workshops, and exhibitions designed to educate and inspire attendees about the latest trends and solutions in sustainable fashion.



This move by Intertextile Shanghai highlights the industry’s shift towards more responsible and eco-conscious business practices, catering to the increasing demand for sustainable fashion solutions. The event is set to attract a global audience, including manufacturers, designers, and retailers, all keen to explore the future of sustainable textiles.