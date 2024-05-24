Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics ushers in 30th anniversary

Following the recent Spring Edition’s doubling of international visitor numbers, which overall welcomed nearly 90,000 trade buyers from 116 countries and regions, the fair’s organisers are eager to build on that success for the upcoming Autumn Edition. Fuelled by strong domestic and international reach, and with product zones that cater to varying sourcing requirements, the global apparel flagship is set to forge ahead for its anniversary, boosted by China’s burgeoning visa-free policy. Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition is celebrating its three-decade milestone from 27 – 29 August 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).



In addition to visitors at the latest Spring Edition displaying significant purchasing intent, which saw a higher than usual 87% of international buyers returning on Days 2 and 3, overseas exhibitor numbers rose by 22.9%, with new exhibiting countries. Ms Wilmet Shea, general manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, explained the fair’s ongoing significance to the industry: “From our first show’s modest offering of 123 exhibitors in 1995, Intertextile Apparel has gone from strength to strength, and we are eager to celebrate that this year. After strong visitor flows at our most recent Autumn and Spring Editions, and revitalised international business travel and sourcing appetite towards the country, exhibitors seeking to renew and expand connections will not be disappointed.”