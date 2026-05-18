Mesdan showcases cutting-edge solutions at ITM 2026

MESDAN S.p.A., the Italy-based leading manufacturer of YARN JOINING SOLUTIONS and TEXTILE TESTING EQUIPMENT, will attend the forthcoming ITM exhibition, the most important textile machinery exhibition of Turkey, again in 2026. ITM will be held in Istanbul, at the Tuyap Exhibition Centre, from the 8th to the 13th of June, and Mesdan will be exhibiting at the booth of their local agent for the spinning, SARTEKS MAKINA at Hall 7, Stand 701A.

Mesdan will be exhibiting:

EVENEXT: the next generation of evenness testers, equipped with hairiness sensor, for all types of natural and manmade spun yarns, as well as sliver and roving. The equipment is designed in a modular configuration, ready to be upgraded with the incorporated automatic cop changing system and the creel, for the automatic testing from up to 24 bobbins. This new version is endowed with ceramic sensors for the utmost accuracy and best consistency in results and for a minor influence of the ambient conditions. Designed with the latest mechanical and electronic components and with new intuitive and flexible software.

BURSTMATIC II: the well-known pneumatic strength tester, for the analysis of the resistance of woven and knitting fabrics to the bursting strength, as well as for performing release-and-extension cycle tests (hysteresis/fatigue testing). It can be equipped with interchangeable domes for accomplishing various international and private test methods on different materials.

Mesdan can offer complete laboratory solutions for all the weaving, knitting, dyeing and printing mills, as well as for the R&D and testing institutes, and the garment manufacturers and retail stores. Physical testing (strength, elongation, tearing, abrasion, pilling, air & water permeability, dimensional stability, etc.), colour fastness (to washing, rubbing, light exposure, perspiration), fire and comfort testing are part of the Mesdan-Lab catalogue.