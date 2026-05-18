Teijin Frontier and Asahi Kasei Advance announce new company name ahead of planned business integration

Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., a Teijin Group company, and Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, part of the Asahi Kasei Group, have announced the name of the new company that will integrate the two organizations, to be established on October 1, 2026. TA Frontier Co., Ltd. will bring together the complementary materials-related technologies and marketing capabilities of Teijin Frontier and Asahi Kasei Advance to provide solutions spanning apparel textiles, industrial materials, building materials and resin products.

Teijin Limited, the parent company of Teijin Frontier, will have an 80 percent stake in TA Frontier, and Asahi Kasei will hold a 20 percent share.

This business integration aims to respond to the rapidly changing market environment and achieve sustainable growth by creating a strong foundation for the new entity and focusing on new opportunities.

TA Frontier combines the first letter of each company’s name, expressing mutual respect and growth. Furthermore, the word “frontier” conveys the idea of a company that pioneers new products, markets and value on the front lines of business.

Under the new company name, an embodiment of integration and challenge, Teijin Frontier and Asahi Kasei Advance will stand united. TA Frontier will strive to become a leading company in the materials industry while bringing new momentum to the market.