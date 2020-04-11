Intertextile Shanghai & Intertextile Shenzhen Fairs to be held from 15–17 July 2020

Messe Frankfurt, Trade show organizer has just announced further changes to its postponed Intertextile Shanghai and Yarn Expo spring editions.Messe Frankfurt, Trade show organizer, Intertextile Shanghai, Yarn Expo spring editions, March, Intertextile, Yarn Expo Shanghai’s spring editions, 15–17 July 2020, Shanghai fair, Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager, Messe Frankfurt (HK), 2020

Originally scheduled to take place in March, Intertextile and Yarn Expo Shanghai’s spring editions were postponed over concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the textile trade events would now merge with Intertextile Shenzhen, which would be held from 15–17 July 2020.

The exhibitors of the Shanghai fair are given the option to participate in the Shenzhen edition. “Since the announcement of the postponement, it was always our intention to hold the Shanghai editions of each fair this year. However, it is with regret that this is no longer logistically possible due to the worldwide spread of the virus. Given the importance of these fairs to the global textile sector, and our desire to support the industry’s efforts to return to normal as quickly as possible, we would now offer a platform for our exhibitors to present their spring/summer 2021, as well as autumn/winter 2021-22, collections at Intertextile Shenzhen instead,” says Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager, Messe Frankfurt (HK).

2020 marks the first edition of the newly rebranded Intertextile Shenzhen (formerly Intertextile Pavilion Shenzhen), as well as the debut edition of Yarn Expo in Shenzhen. The fairs will take place in the new Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

Intertextile Shenzhen would host an estimated 2,000+ exhibitors joint in a space of 60,000 sqm, as Messe Frankfurts states.