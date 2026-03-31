Intertextile Shanghai shows China remains central to apparel textiles despite global uncertainty

The fair’s strong turnout suggests that, even in a more volatile trade environment, China remains a key marketplace for textile innovation, sourcing and industry direction.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2026 drew more than 96,000 visitors from 119 countries and regions and over 3,000 exhibitors, reinforcing its role as one of the world’s largest and most influential fabric fairs. That performance is notable because it came against a backdrop of trade friction, travel uncertainty and a more cautious global market.

What the fair revealed

The strongest themes were clear: sustainability, functionality, digitalisation and new material innovation. A 30% larger Functional Lab, extensive sample displays and a busy fringe programme all pointed to a market increasingly organised around performance textiles, traceability and circularity rather than traditional commodity fabrics alone.

Why it matters

The deeper message is strategic. China is still not merely a manufacturing base; it is becoming an increasingly important arena where textile trends, material innovation and buyer demand are being shaped. Exhibitors from Lenzing to TESTEX, Turkish mills and Japanese material specialists all described the fair as a critical platform for market access, especially in Asia. Domestic buyers, meanwhile, used it not just to source, but to benchmark innovation and track the direction of the industry.

What comes next

The fair suggests that apparel textiles are entering a more selective phase. Buyers want fabrics that are not only fashionable, but functional, compliant and commercially differentiated. In that context, Intertextile’s value lies less in scale alone than in its ability to bring together sourcing, innovation and market intelligence in one place.