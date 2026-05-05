Yiannis Vasilonikolos talks about BW Converting’s TexCoat G4 precision spray for technical textiles at Techtextil

The future of textile finishing is here, and it’s more sustainable than ever.

In an interview with TEXtalks, Yiannis Vasilonikolos highlighted BW Converting’s TexCoat G4 precision spray for technical textiles and Alexander Rau explained about innovative Baldwin Corona Pure working principles and the benefits for the industry.

BW’s Balwin brand is revolutionising the industry with the TexCoat® G4, a cutting-edge solution that combines digital spray application with Corona surface treatment. This innovative technology enhances fabric wetability and absorbency while significantly reducing chemical and water waste.

Imagine a fabric that is absorbent on one side and water-repellent on the other—achieved with precision nozzles that apply treatments efficiently.

With over 150 global installations and positive feedback from users, TexCoat® G4 is setting a new standard for eco-friendly practices in our industry.

Let’s lead the charge towards a greener future in textiles. What steps are you taking to incorporate sustainability into your processes?