ANDRITZ at the Textile Recycling Expo 2026: Shaping the future of textile circularity

GRAZ, May 05, 2026. International technology Group ANDRITZ will be presenting its innovative textile recycling solutions at Textile Recycling Expo in Brussels, Belgium, from June 24 to 26, 2026 (Hall C, booth 2022). This year, ANDRITZ returns with a focus on a broad range of textile recycling solutions, featuring a key highlight: a live demonstration of the ANDRITZ teXscan unit at the booth.

Broad Expertise in Textile Recycling

With more than a century of experience in fiber processing, ANDRITZ has become a trusted partner for industrial players aiming to transform textile waste into valuable resources. ANDRITZ offers solutions that cover the full textile recycling chain – from predictive and automated textile sorting, advanced fiber preparation to mechanical and chemical recycling, all the way to integrated process solutions. This enables manufacturers, recyclers, and brands to achieve high-quality recycled fibers for stable fiber production, recycled polyester, fibers for spinning, fibers for nonwoven production and other technical applications.

Product Innovation: ANDRITZ teXscan unit, A Key Innovation For Quick and Consistent Recycling Quality

At Textile Recycling Expo, the ANDRITZ teXscan predictive sorting unit will be showcased and available for live demonstrations on the ANDRITZ booth. The AI-based unit evaluates fabric quality prior to recycling, enabling efficient material routing for chemical recycling, nonwoven or spinning. It provides non-destructive quality measurements of textiles, with the target to improve process speed, objectivity and to deliver fit-for-purpose outputs.

In one second, the teXscan generates the teXscore, a scoring system from 1 to 100, where 100 indicates the highest tier. The score system is paired with a recommended processing option: ring-spinning, open-end spinning, nonwoven production and chemical recycling. This output enables operators to make decisions without human inaccuracy, aligning material quality with the suitable process.

In parallel, automated sorting systems classify garments by composition and color, remove buttons and zippers, and prepare materials for further fiber processing. Together, these technologies turn textile waste into fibers suitable for spinning, nonwovens, and composite applications – saving time, improving material quality, and enabling true textile-to-textile circularity.

The ANDRITZ textile recycling team is looking forward to welcoming customers and partners at booth 2022 in hall 3.