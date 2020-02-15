ISPO 2020: ROICA™ takes visitors to ‘reversed’ journey into sustainable sportswear

ROICA™, the world leader in smart stretch, has created a pathway at ISPO Munich to take visitors backwards from sportswear to yarn. The sustainable premium stretch fibre by leading materials manufacturer Asahi Kasei, has conceived the exhibition as a sort of ‘reversed’ journey, in three acts.

ROICA™ shows that responsible innovation is not only about how the premium yarn is made but its functionalities as well. “It’s time to go to the next level of innovation: empowering sustainability with additional performances”. At ISPO, ROICA™ presents the new Global Recycled Standard -GRS- certified ROICA™ EF which innovates with excellent dyability and the Cradle to Cradle Material Health Gold level-certified ROICA™ V550 yarn which allows excellent and durable printability.

The first section of the backwards path showcases ROICA™’s collaborations for the contemporary wardrobe with leading brands. Guests are then guided to explore the cutting-edge innovation interwoven into high-performing textiles and finally led to discover the company’s sustainable yarns and ultimate products.

Ballet Rosa – Inter Jersey Milano – ROICA Resistance™:

The secret stretch ingredient that shapes comfort with quality, performance and fit, setting new standards for the contemporary technical dancewear.

The ECOPERFORMER by Confetil and TINTEX Textiles:

The collection comprises modern soft sports garment with fully transparent innovation values that add the smart stretch performance through ROICA™ EF. The range flexes its muscles with the best sustainable and high-performance materials for comfort, ease and style.

Maloja – MITI – ROICA Eco-Smart™:

The outdoor speciality brand showcases a new breathable and very stretchy Nordic and multisport jacket, as well as mountaineering pants, made with “GreenSoul” technology fabrics from MITI, that blend together the GRS certified ROICA™ EF responsible stretch yarn and environmentally-sustainable polyamide obtained from regenerated raw materials.

SCOTT Racing Team – Rosti – SITIP – ROICA™:

The tailored-designed outfit created for the SCOTT Racing Team, the Italian Mtb Pro Rider Team born in 1988. Long life stretch, superior shape retention and best breathability thanks to the Blizzard by SITIP fabric that ensures thermal comfort and easy care to the users.

Santini – SITIP – ROICA Eco-SmartTM:

Made with GRS-certified polyester and ROICA™ EF, perforated mesh fabric, light, soft and elastic that guarantees excellent breathability and maximum comfort. Live cut sleeves in “ECO PIRATA” branded “NATIVE” by Sitip, recycled polyester from plastic bottles with ROICA™ EF. C3 seat pad with protective shell and ergonomic 3D surface.

The ROICA™ INNOVATION GALLERY is a place to get inspired and to discover the company’s textile performance innovations library thanks to special solutions from ROICA™ key partner mills.