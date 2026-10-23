Italian Textile Machinery orders rose 7% in Q3 2026, driven by strong export demand

Order intake for Italian textile machinery manufacturers increased by 7% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with the same period of 2025. Growth was driven by demand from international markets, where orders rose by 8%, while the domestic market remained weak, posting a 4% decline.

Compared with the previous quarter, overall order intake decreased by 4%, reflecting the uncertainty that continues to affect investment decisions across the global textile sector. The textile machinery orders index for the July-September period reached 44.6 points (base year 2021 = 100).

Italian manufacturers reported an average order backlog equivalent to 3.5 months of production, while capacity utilisation stood at 72.4%.

Sector-by-sector data show that order trends were generally stable or declining during the quarter, both in the domestic and export markets. Expectations for the final quarter of 2026 remain cautious, with most companies anticipating either stable or lower levels of order intake.

Marco Salvadè, President of ACIMIT, commented: “Despite the widespread caution among manufacturers, fuelled by international uncertainty and rising energy costs, foreign markets continue to provide positive signals. This is particularly encouraging, as exports account for around 80% of the order intake of Italian textile machinery manufacturers.”

“The domestic market, however, remains subdued. The industry is looking for stronger investment momentum from Italian companies, supported by the incentives available under the Transition 5.0 scheme, which offers improved planning opportunities for industrial investments.”