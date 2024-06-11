Italy’s industrial production index sees 2.9% decline

In April 2024, Italy’s calendar-adjusted industrial production index dropped by 2.9% compared to April 2023, according to data from the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat). Notably, the index for the manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel, and accessories witnessed a significant year-on-year (YoY) decline of 13.3%.

The seasonally adjusted industrial production index for April 2024 also registered a decrease, declining by 1% from the previous month. Furthermore, the average change over the last three months compared to the prior three months showed a decrease of 1.3%.

Despite these downturns, the unadjusted industrial production index showed a 4.7% increase in April 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year, as reported by Istat.