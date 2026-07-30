Italy’s Textile EPR draft clears key approval, but final rules remain pending

Brands placing textiles on the Italian market are moving towards end-of-life financing obligations and more demanding product traceability.

Italy’s proposed textile extended producer responsibility regulation cleared an important procedural hurdle after the Unified Conference issued a favourable opinion on July 23, 2026. The decision advances the measure towards adoption, but does not make the draft legally binding; final approval, publication, commencement dates and fee schedules remain pending.

Responsibility follows the product to market

The proposed regime covers clothing, footwear, accessories, leather goods and household textiles. Liability is expected to centre on the business first placing a covered product on the Italian market, bringing brand owners, importers, distributors and online sellers into the potential compliance chain.

Producers would finance and organise systems to collect post-consumer textiles and direct them towards preparation for reuse, recycling, and compliant treatment. Collective producer-responsibility organisations are expected to play a central role, under rules intended to strengthen transparency, effectiveness and fair competition.

Design choices may affect future fees

Italy’s environment ministry has linked the framework to ecodesign, highlighting durability, repairability, and the use of recycled materials. The proposal also emphasises tracing material and waste flows. These signals point towards eco-modulated contributions, under which products with stronger circular-design attributes could attract lower charges, although final criteria have not been confirmed.

The commercial impact will therefore extend beyond waste-management budgets. Product developers, sourcing teams and suppliers will need reliable evidence for fibre composition, recycled content, product weight or units sold, repairability and market placement.

Exporters should prepare before enforcement

Non-Italian mills may not be the designated producer, but they will carry much of the data burden. Export suppliers should connect bills of materials to finished SKUs, preserve transaction certificates and test records, and identify which entity first places each product on the Italian market.

The next decisive step is final adoption and publication. Businesses should avoid treating proposed fees or deadlines as settled, while preparing systems for producer registration, periodic sales reporting, eco-modulation evidence and traceable end-of-life financing.