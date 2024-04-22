ITCPE 2024: Digital Textile Ink Exhibitors

Digital Textile Ink is a crucial material in digital printing technology for textiles. Its quality directly impacts printing results and product quality. As digital printing technology becomes more widespread and its application areas expand, the demand for digital textile ink continues to grow. According to reports, the market size for digital textile printing ink reached $1.39 billion USD in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 3.793 billion by 2030.

In the future, the market for printing inks is expected to maintain a high growth rate and further expand its market size. Factors such as the rise of emerging markets, technological innovations, product upgrades, and the growth of environmentally friendly inks will collectively drive market development.

During the 2024 Guangzhou International Textile, Clothing and Printing Industry Expo, which will be held at the Poly World Trade Center in Guangzhou from May 20 to 22, numerous high-quality ink suppliers will participate. They will showcase their latest technologies and products on this platform, seeking collaboration opportunities with industry professionals to explore new prospects for future development.