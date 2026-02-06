ITCPE Guangzhou 2026: A convergence of five synergistic exhibition zones designed to unlock unprecedented pathways for growth

Against the backdrop of the accelerating shift toward intelligent, green and high-end development in the textile, garment, printing and embroidery industries, technological innovation and the restructuring of global supply chains have become the key to enterprises breaking through bottlenecks and achieving leapfrog development.

From May 19 to 21, 2026, the 21st ITCPE Guangzhou International Textile, Clothing & Printing Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as “ITCPE Guangzhou”) will grandly kick off at the Poly World Trade Center Expo in Pazhou, Guangzhou.

With the theme of “Intelligent Linkage Globally · Innovation Leads the Future”, the expo leverages the strategic hub of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to gather global resources. It builds an excellent platform for enterprises to seize high ground in technology, explore emerging markets along the Belt and Road, share global business opportunities, and co-construct a sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Expo Highlights: Five Themed Exhibition Zones Covering the Entire Industrial Chain

The scale of this expo has been comprehensively upgraded. By integrating five themed exhibition zones, it has formed a one-stop procurement and exchange platform covering the entire industrial chain of textiles, garments, printing and embroidery.

Gathering over 1,000 high-quality exhibitors worldwide, the expo is expected to attract more than 60,000 professional visitors, spanning the entire industrial chain including textiles, garment manufacturing, printing, sewing, embroidery, dyeing and finishing, seamless garment production, POD (Print-on-Demand) and textile materials & accessories. It will build a world-class industry event that integrates technology demonstration, business matching, trend release and industrial cooperation.

1. Textile Printing Technology Exhibition

Focusing on innovative technologies such as digital printing, eco-friendly dyeing and finishing, and intelligent printing equipment, this exhibition drives the industry’s transition toward green development.

2. Intelligent Sewing & Embroidery Machine Knitting Industry Technology Exhibition

Showcasing automated sewing equipment, high-speed embroidery machines, and intelligent cutting devices, this exhibition caters to enterprises in textiles, garment manufacturing, home furnishings, footwear & luggage, gifts & toys, automotive interiors and other sectors. It offers one-stop access to sewing, cutting, embroidery, and other equipment and technologies, helping businesses upgrade their intelligence and automation levels.

3. Dyeing & Finishing Industry and Post-Finishing Technology Exhibition

Gathering energy-saving and emission-reduction processes and functional fabric treatment technologies, this exhibition helps enterprises tackle the dual challenges of environmental protection and quality improvement.

4. Seamless Garment Industry Technology Exhibition

Focusing on seamless bonding technology and 3D knitting equipment, this exhibition drives the upgrading of segmented fields such as sportswear and underwear.

5. Garment Fabric and Accessories Exhibition

Showcasing innovative products such as new-type materials, functional fabrics and eco-friendly accessories, this exhibition meets the market demand for high-end and differentiated products.

Strategic Value: Relying on the Greater Bay Area to Connect Global Business Opportunities

As one of China’s most open and economically vibrant regions, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area endows the expo with unique geographical and industrial advantages. Leveraging the GBA’s role as a hub in the “dual circulation” development pattern, the expo will attract upstream and downstream enterprises across the global textile, garment, printing and embroidery industry chain, including raw material suppliers, equipment manufacturers, brand owners and distributors, to form an ecosystem for efficient resource matching.

Technological Highland

It focuses on showcasing the applications of AI, IoT, 5G and other technologies in the textile field, driving the intelligent upgrading of the industry.

Market Expansion

It deeply aligns with the demands of countries along the “Belt and Road”, helping businesses explore emerging markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

Sustainable Ecosystem

It advocates green production and the circular economy, and collaborates with industry associations and research institutions to release industry standards and solutions.

Targeted Global Buyer Matching for a Win-Win Future

ITCPE Guangzhou is more than a platform to showcase innovative achievements; it is also a golden opportunity to secure orders, expand networks and gain insights into industry trends. Industry associations from ASEAN, Central Asia, Europe, the United States and other regions will organize delegations to attend. Tens of thousands of professional buyers, designers and enterprise representatives will gather in Guangzhou, with cross-border cooperation channels fully opened up and the momentum of business matching continuing to grow.

Brand Exposure

Engage directly with global professional buyers to enhance your brand’s international influence.

Order Conversion

Conduct face-to-face negotiations with purchasers and agents to facilitate efficient cooperation.

Trend Insights

Participate in industry forums and technical seminars to grasp the market direction.

Resource Integration

Communicate in depth with supply chain partners to optimize costs and efficiency.

Integrated Closed Loop of “Exhibition-Production-Sales.”

With the expo as the entry point and factories as the link, we will accurately invite domestic and foreign purchasers, industry experts and visiting groups to visit exhibitors’ factories on-site. This strengthens purchasers’ trust in exhibitors’ strength and builds an integrated closed loop of “Exhibition-Production-Sales”.

Booth Booking Is Now Fully Open!

Whether you are a technology provider, equipment manufacturer in the textile, garment, printing and embroidery industry, or a fabric and accessory supplier, ITCPE Guangzhou will offer you access to targeted customer groups—with a laser focus on professional buyers and zero tolerance for ineffective traffic. It embraces a global vision, connecting the world at large and linking you to the “Belt and Road” markets to facilitate your brand’s global expansion. It delivers long-term value, empowering you to become a co-builder of the industrial ecosystem and share the dividends of industry upgrading.

Secure prime booth now and seize the commanding heights of the 2026 industrial landscape! May 19–21, 2026 | Poly World Trade Center Expo, Pazhou, Guangzhou