Itema exhibits best-in-class weaving innovations and corporate updates at ITMACH INDIA

India represents one of the most interesting textile industries in the world, featuring numerous textile districts throughout the country and producing a wide range of woven fabrics. Over the years, the evolution of Indian weaving mills has been remarkable, due to the increasing introduction of the most modern and advanced weaving machinery and the ability to produce ever-more sophisticated fabrics, including technical textiles.

Itema is a trusted partner of many Indian weaving mills, from large textile conglomerates to smaller textile manufacturers, providing the most advanced and user-friendly weaving technology and real-time assistance, from the initial negotiation stage and throughout the whole machine life cycle.

Itema is present in India with a fully-operational branch since 2002, counting more than 50 employees, with sales and after-sales teams, technical support and advanced repair centers in Mumbai, Coimbatore, New Dehli and Ichalkaranji to ensure the highest possible standard of weaving solutions, with a complete offering and range of services to its valuable Customers in the Indian market.

The Italian based Company is participating at ITMACH in Ahmedabad since the event constitutes a valuable opportunity to showcase the Itema weaving innovations and the company latest updates to the renowned Gujarat textile industry.

Gujarat is, in fact, one of the largest textile Regions in India with several textile manufacturing companies and with the biggest cotton production in the country.

Itema Weaving Innovations

From the weaving technology point of view, the Itema team will deeply illustrate to ITMACH visitors the latest novelties and advancements implemented by the company.

In particular, on the airjet weft insertion side – which is the most diffused weaving technology in the Region – Itema launched on the market during ITMA 2019 in Barcelona the Second Generation of its airjet model, the A9500-2.

The A9500-2, the Second Generation of the Itema airjet A9500 and A9500p, sums up all the best features of its predecessors and further enhances machine performances, cost savings and textile efficiency. Main machine innovations are:

– New and optimized pneumatic platform: the weft insertion cycle is significantly improved leading to a quicker system response when handling air load and pressure, thus guaranteeing minimized vibrations and higher structural reliability

– Revised machine structure to increase the air tank capacity ensuring superior textile performances even at the highest speeds

– The brand-new Bi-Power stretch nozzle which ensures perfect weft catching pick by pick, air consumption reduction and increased fabric quality by keeping the weft perfectly straight in the fabric

– The brand-new heald frames SKYFRAME – Itema exclusive proprietary technology – made of aluminium and carbon and designed by Itemalab™ in cooperation with Lamiflex, thanks to the superior lightness and sturdiness, allow to run at the highest speeds without compromising reliability and resistance

Gujarat Region is famous for the high concentration of denim weaving mills, and Itema provides specific and unique-in-the-industry features to weave denim on its airjet machine.

The popular recent trend to weave stretch and super stretch denim fabrics with dedicated weft yarns inspired Itema to create and patent the innovative BLC – Brush Lycra Clamp – nozzle to weave elastic weft yarns. Thanks to the BLC nozzle, the weft is held without movable parts to ensure superior fabric quality and reliability. The device is simple and yet ingenious: the BLC is fixed into the main nozzle performing the valuable task of keeping the elastic weft yarn avoiding defects due to the continuous air flow.

The Itema iREED® – developed by Itema in cooperation with Schoch (an Itema Group company starting from October 2019) – is considered as the benchmark by the industry and significantly reduces the air consumption whilst guaranteeing a higher efficient weft insertion. The new reed tunnel shape and new position of the relay nozzle optimize the air flow in the reed channel for a higher efficiency weft insertion. The saving is also due to a reduced air pressure and to the single hole relay nozzle, which, at the same time, greatly reduces the need for maintenance of your Itema airjet weaving machine.

The Itema A9500-2, featuring these advanced innovations, ensures the weaver the possibility to weave faster, producing better fabrics and with a smarter usage of resources.

On the rapier side, Itema is nowadays leading the denim market production on rapier weaving technology thanks to the prowess of its R9500-2denim. Unique in the industry, the R9500-2denim is equipped with:

– iSAVER™ – the Itemalab™ mechatronic marvel which completely eliminates the weft and warp waste on the left-hand side of the fabric. iSAVER™ represents the unique real and tangible innovation introduced in weaving since longtime. Establishing a new benchmark in sustainable weaving thanks to a reduction of raw material wastage and guaranteeing a significant money saving, iSAVER™ is gathering an exceptional interest from worldwide denim weavers and is already successfully running in some of the most famous denim mills

– The denim-dedicated SK UltraLight Weft Transfer System that, thanks to reduced dimensions and lightweight rapiers and to the TLC-Triple Layer Carbon tape, ensures maximum textile efficiency and extended components lifetime.

– iBOOSTER package, designed to literally boost machine’s performances, without compromising reliability. When running extremely fast, key rapier insertion system components are subject to considerable stress. Thanks to a deep materials study made by Itemalab™, in close cooperation with Lamiflex, Itema succeeded in developing new reinforced tapes, sprocket wheels and micro smart coolers to ensure extended lifetime. Moreover, a revolutionary detection system through sensors and digital intelligence allows a real-time control of the components health status



Itema acquisition of Schoch

Moreover, ITMACH will be the first formal platform to introduce to the Indian textile industry stakeholders the new partnership between Itema and Schoch, the leading producer of reeds and accessories for textile looms headquartered in Italy and in India, of which Itema recently acquired majority stakes.

Following to the acquisition of majority stakes in Lamiflex completed in 2017 and the recent agreement reached with PTMT (ex Panter) finalized to the establishment of Itematech – the Itema Technical Textiles Division, the agreement signed with Schoch group represents a further significant step for the synergic development of key weaving machine’s accessories as well as a remarkable reinforcement of Schoch commercial network.