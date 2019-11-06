iTextiles® seminar on “Product Innovation and Technical Discussion”

iTextiles (Pvt) Ltd. marked another milestone with success of its Seminar related to “Innovation and Technical Discussion” held on June 27th, 2019 and July 26th, 2019 in Karachi and Lahore. These events were attended by several clients representing denim, woven and knits units based in South Region (Karachi) and North Region (Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan) including but not limited to some of the biggest players in Pakistan’s textile industry.

During this event Mr. Mujeeb Ullah Khan spoke about Global and Pakistan textile industry, shared the new change in the ownership of, THE LYCRA COMPANY, formed under the management of Shandong Ruyi Investment Holding.

Further, discussed more on the expertise and knowledge about the new innovative products for improved fabric performance – specially on LYCRA® DualFx, and LYCRA® Freefit fabrics. We believe that with the increased customer awareness these innovative products are the ultimate future of our textile industry.

Further, this event included:

– Awareness regarding The LYCRA Company’s new technologies such as LYCRA® Fiber, LYCRA® T400, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, TACTEL, SUPPLEX.

– Shared full knowledge about LYCRA® C2C certification with all customers.

– Awareness of Dupont Enzymes, Textile Chemicals and Dyneema®.

– Discussion about Fabric PATENT technologies like LYCRA® DUALFX®, LYCRA® FREEFIT, LYCRA BEAUTY, LYCRA DOUBLE BEAM and others.

– Display of physical samples including Garments, fabric and fibers along with the videos, presentations and one to one discussion of technical problem and solutions.

– Event ended up with a corporate dinner and a networking session.

iTextiles® received great feedback on these events from the audience and looking forward to arrange awareness session in future as well.