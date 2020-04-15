ITM and HIGHTEX Exhibitions Postponed to 2021

The ITM and HIGHTEX Exhibitions, which were previously planned to take place between June 2-6 this year, were postponed to 22-26 June 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak seeming to occupy the world over the coming months.

“We continue our efforts for the ITM and HIGHTEX exhibitions at full steam. We believe that our textile industry will be revitalized and reach a better point with the end of the coronavirus pandemic. While all the world is suffering a shortage of masks and protective clothing, Turkey is among the largest manufacturers of nonwoven fabrics and sanitary outfits in the world as well as in Europe thanks to its strong infrastructure for the production of textiles, garments and nonwovens. We know that the Turkish textile industry, which manufactures masks and protective clothing to offer health benefits to all the world today, will grow stronger in this process and continue its investments at full speed. We believe that this synergy and strength in the Turkish textile industry will have a positive impact on our events. For this reason, we believe that our the ITM and HIGHTEX Exhibitions, that we had to postpone to 2021, will provide great opportunities for the global and Turkish textile industries, which we expect to will gain momentum after the coronavirus outbreak.”

Exhibition Preparations Continues

Preparations for the ITM and HIGHTEX 2021 Exhibitions continue at full steam to bring together hundreds of manufacturers and global investors who develop leading technologies in their fields. The latest technologies and new products to be displayed at ITM and HIGHTEX Exhibitions, which will open their doors in Istanbul Tuyap Fair Convention and Congress Center next year, will meet with textile investors from all over the world.

ITM 2018, where textile machinery leaders exhibited their latest technological products, turned into a trade show with global launches and hosted one of the largest meetings in the world, with 1150 exhibitors from 64 countries and 58.942 visitors (14.248 of them foreigners) from 94 countries.

The ITM 2021 and HIGHTEX 2021 Exhibitions to be held simultaneously in partnership of Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Inc. and Teknik Fuarcılık Inc., and in cooperation with TEMSADiin 12 halls on a 120.000 sqm area with 1250 international exhibitors will set new records in the field with its visitors and exhibitors. Planning to host tens of thousands of global visitors, the world’s leading textile technology companies will participate with their newest models in these trade shows and latest developments in production technologies of technical textiles and nonwovens will be exhibited.