T-LED Informed at the speed of light

Light guides our perception. Whether the turn signal on the car, the indicator lamp on the oven or – much more romantic – a sunset – In all cases, light has an immediate meaning. With T-LED, this principle was transferred to Truetzschler machine technology. The combinations of the illuminated LEDs indicate more than “OK”, “Warning” or “Fault”. In particular, information on productivity and quality can be read at a glance – from afar.

Imagine standing in a spinning mill. A great hall, long distances and a large number of machines, of which the operation must be checked. Signals and information must be understood and prioritized, so that production is affected as little as possible by disturbances. With T-LED, Truetzschler simplifies this important communication process immensely – Machine operators can read machine status quickly and from a distance using colored light signals and take the necessary measures immediately.

At first sight

T-LED concisely displays the status of the respective machine and thus enables controlling an entire production process remotely – even with little staff. Intuitive human-machine interaction is provided by easy-to-remember lighting combinations. The employee knows instantly what the machine needs for further operation and can react accordingly. If, for example, he sees a yellow running light on the distant machine, he recognizes that new cans are needed. The operator immediately sets off with the empty cans.

The intelligent use of light – for less downtimes, improved machine efficiency and higher productivity

T-LED not only avoids unnecessary movements, but also helps to set priorities in order to maintain production and avoid downtimes. Errors and faults are displayed primarily so that one can react quickly. In addition, quality and productivity data, such as sliver count variations or fill quantities, can be displayed. With TD 10, for example, it is important to be informed about the quality limits of the CV value, while it can be useful to display can filling quantity at breaker draw frames. These different displays are freely selectable and can be adapted to individual requirements.

T-LED – a component of digital transformation

Spinning mills today face the great challenge of finding qualified personnel for their machinery. Where there is a shortage of staff, the digital transformation should intervene. Truetzschler supports this transformation in addition to its digital solutions with intelligent machine concepts such as T-LED. These make it possible to keep production continuity at a high level even with few personnel.