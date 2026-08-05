ITMA 2027 has unveiled its sector plan following strong industry response

5 August 2026 – ITMA 2027 has unveiled its sector plan, marking progress towards the 2027 edition as planning continues ahead of the show.

The ITMA 2027 sector plan covers 12 halls at the Messegelände Hannover venue, spanning over 180,000 square metres, and features 20 sectors of the textile and garment making processes, from spinning to finishing, software and automation, recycling, and fibres, yarns and fabrics.

The textile and garment technology industry has responded strongly to ITMA 2027, with more than 1,500 companies from 43 countries already securing their participation. CEMATEX, the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers comprising nine national associations ACIMIT, AMEC AMTEX, BTMA, GTM, SWISSMEM, SYMATEX, TMAS, UCMTF and VDMA, continues to demonstrate its leadership and confidence in ITMA as the premier global platform for textile manufacturing innovation. Manufacturers represented by these nine national associations account for 43% of all applicants and over 60% of exhibition space booked to date.

Beyond Europe, manufacturers from across the world account for more than 50% of all applicants and around 40% of the exhibition space booked to date. China leads international participation, followed by India, Türkiye and Japan, reflecting strong demand from key textile technology manufacturing markets worldwide. This breadth of international participation reinforces the role ITMA 2027 plays for global textile machinery manufacturers, to launch innovations, demonstrate technologies, and engage with customers across the manufacturing value chain.

Mr. Alex Zucchi, President of CEMATEX, said: “The diverse participation from around the world reinforces ITMA 2027’s position as a neutral global platform, providing manufacturers with an equal opportunity to compete and showcase their latest innovations.”

Mr. Charles Beauduin, Chairman of ITMA Services, said: “Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and a challenging global economic environment, the strong response to ITMA 2027 reflects the industry’s resilience and continued confidence in investing in innovation and future growth.”

Established sectors anchor ITMA 2027

The established sectors, including Spinning, Nonwovens, Weaving, Knitting, Finishing, Printing, and Garment Making, continue to occupy the largest exhibition footprint within ITMA 2027’s sector plan. Alongside these, Research & Innovation, Services, Recycling, Fibres, Yarns & Fabrics, Software & Automation, and the Start-Up Valley which is funded by CEMATEX, underscore the industry’s growing recognition that innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation are now integral to the textile manufacturing value chain – not simply supporting activities.

Start-Up Valley has gained strong momentum since its successful debut at ITMA 2023. Applications for ITMA 2027 have doubled from its previous edition, with 64 promising young companies vying for just 20 exhibition spaces, reinforcing CEMATEX’s commitment to nurturing innovation by providing emerging start-ups a stage to showcase their technologies.

Mr. Zucchi added: “The Start-Up Valley is an important initiative for our industry. We need innovators who can challenge established thinking and accelerate technological progress. Fresh ideas and new talent are essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of our industry.”

A key highlight of ITMA, the CEMATEX-supported Research & Innovation sector shows the importance of closer collaboration between academia and industry in supporting the transition from research to manufacturing.

The Recycling sector is gaining momentum, driven by regulatory initiatives such as the EU’s Sustainable and Circular Textiles Strategy and similar measures across the globe. Advances in recycling technology are also making textile-to-textile circularity commercially viable, giving recycling technology producers further reason to invest ahead of ITMA 2027.

Looking ahead

Taking place from 16 to 22 September 2027 at Messegelände Hannover, Germany, ITMA 2027 will continue to spotlight innovation across the entire textile and garment manufacturing value chain, with a focus on advanced materials, automation and the digital future, sustainability and circularity, and human-centric manufacturing.

This confirmed sector plan provides the industry with early insight into the exhibition’s structure well ahead of visitor registration opening in March 2027, allowing exhibitors and visitors to begin planning their participation.