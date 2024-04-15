ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 to open in October in Shanghai

Established in 2008, ITMA ASIA + CITME is the leading textile machinery exhibition that combines the strengths of the world-renowned ITMA brand and CITME—one of China’s most important textile events. The 9th combined exhibition, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024, will be held from October 14 to 18, 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai.

The 2024 edition of ITMA ASIA + CITME will showcase a wide range of solutions for automation and sustainable production that will enable innovation among businesses and individuals.

Jointly owned by CEMATEX and China Textile Machinery Association, and held in partnership with the Japan Textile Machinery Association, the biennial ITMA ASIA + CITME exhibition also receives strong endorsement from the Korea Textile Machinery Association, Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry and other major international and regional industry associations.

“With a stellar track record, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 will continue to serve as the leading-edge business platform in Asia for textile machinery manufacturers to extend their reach into the thriving market and to build quality connections with buyers exploring advanced manufacturing technologies,” the organisers said on the website.