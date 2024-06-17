Asia’s Leading Innovation platform for Textile Machinery

ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 announced that the combined exhibition will be held from 14 to 18 October 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC), Shanghai China.

Established since 2008, ITMA ASIA + CITME is the leading textile machinery exhibition that brings together the strengths of the world-renowned ITMA brand and CITME – China’s most important textile event.

Jointly owned by CEMATEX and China Textile Machinery Association, and held in partnership with the Japan Textile Machinery Association, the biennial ITMA ASIA + CITME exhibition also receives strong endorsement from the Korea Textile Machinery Association, Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry and other major international and regional industry associations.

With a stellar track record, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 will continue to serve as the leading-edge business platform in Asia for textile machinery manufacturers to extend their reach into the thriving market and to build quality connections with buyers exploring advanced manufacturing technologies.

