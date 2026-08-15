ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 expands by 10% to showcase next-gen intelligent and sustainable textile manufacturing in Shanghai

From 20 to 24 November 2026, the textile machinery industry will gather in Shanghai for ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026, Asia’s leading business platform for textile machinery, to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

The exhibition will occupy seven halls, with a total gross exhibition area of about 180,000 square metres. The exhibition has expanded by 10% over the last edition, which reflects the continued industry interest in the region.

Spotlight on Emerging Technologies

Responding closely to the industry’s evolving needs, this edition will introduce several emerging sectors, including equipment for textile-reinforced composites, textile recycling technologies, digital platforms and automation solutions for production processes.

The exhibition will also feature a dedicated Research and Innovation sector, bringing together leading Chinese universities to showcase advanced research developments and examples of industry-academia-research collaboration. The area will feature innovations, including embodied robots for textile applications, intelligent inspection technologies, and artificial intelligence development platforms.

Complete Value Chain Coverage with Leading Industry Players

To date, more than 1,800 exhibiting companies, almost 90% of which are from China, have applied to participate. Exhibits will be organised by production process, encompassing the complete textile and garment manufacturing value chain, including braiding, dyeing and finishing, embroidery, garment making, knitting, man-made fibres, nonwovens, printing, recycling, spinning, testing and packaging, weaving, etc.

Leading domestic and international companies that have confirmed their participation include Atexco, B.T.D., Barmag, Beijing Chonglee, BEST, CHTC, Cixing, Dornier, Epson, Fong’s, Hicorp, Hongyuan, Itema, Karl Mayer, Konica Minolta, LMW, Murata, Picanol, Rieter, Rifa, Santoni, Saurer, Shima Seiki, Staubli, Taitan, Texpro, TMT, Truetzschler, Vandewiele, Yingyang and Yoantion.

These companies will present their latest innovations in digitalisation, intelligent manufacturing and automation designed to enhance sustainability, improve energy and resource efficiency, and enable smarter production.

Visitor Promotion Gains Momentum

The 2024 edition attracted visitorship of more than 90,000 from 111 countries and regions, with almost 90% of visitors coming from China. Participation from South American markets, led by Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, recorded particularly strong growth. Increase in visitorship was also seen from Algeria, Japan, Italy, Sri Lanka, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

From April to July 2026, the organiser conducted a series of overseas promotional and outreach activities in India (Coimbatore, Ludhiana and Surat), Indonesia (Jakarta), Japan (Tokyo), Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), and Türkiye (Bursa and Istanbul).

Further activities will be held in Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, Pakistan, South Africa and other countries and regions, extending the exhibition’s outreach and encourage international visitor participation.

Trade Visitor Pre-registration Opens with Exclusive Group Benefits

The trade visitor pre-registration opened on 25 May and will remain available until 19 November 2026.

Trade visitors may pre-register through the official exhibition websites at www.itmaasia.com and www.citme.com.cn. Registration is also available through the WeChat accounts of “International Textile Machinery Exhibition”, the China Textile Machinery Association and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Textile Industry Sub-Council.

Trade visitors can enjoy a 40% discount on early-bird admission tickets.

Domestic and international trade associations, industry organisations and corporate visitor groups comprising six or more participants may also apply for preferential group admission packages, enabling a more seamless and efficient exhibition experience.