The listing would end a multiyear search for a public market, but investors must weigh Shein’s enormous scale against slower growth, tariff exposure and declining profitability.

Shein is preparing to make its Hong Kong stock-market debut on August 28, 2026, according to a source familiar with the transaction, with the initial public offering expected to launch as early as August 19. The timetable has not been formally confirmed by Shein and remains subject to the offering process.

Valuation resets sharply

The fast-fashion group is targeting a valuation of approximately $30–40 billion, far below the nearly $100 billion achieved in a 2022 private funding round. The reduced range reflects slower growth, higher trade and fulfilment costs and greater regulatory risk.

China’s securities regulator cleared an important hurdle on July 10, allowing Shein to issue up to 341.6 million overseas-listed ordinary shares in Hong Kong. Its draft Hong Kong filing remains incomplete, with final offer size, pricing and proceeds still redacted.

Growth slows as profit falls

Shein generated $41.85 billion of revenue in 2025, up 8% from $38.75 billion in 2024, but net income fell 39% to $2.06 billion. Momentum weakened further in the first quarter of 2026: revenue increased only 1.1% to $9.05 billion, while the company swung from a $395 million profit to a $99 million net loss. Operating income declined to $258 million from $348 million.

Marketing expenditure also increased sharply, reaching $1.43 billion in the quarter as Shein continued spending to attract customers.

Tariffs challenge the model

The United States generated about 24% of Shein’s 2025 revenue. Shein says the removal of the US de minimis exemption and higher tariffs mean China-origin goods shipped to America can now face tax rates ranging from 10% to 87.5%. The company is responding with higher prices, local inventory and more complex customs procedures.

The August IPO will therefore provide a market verdict on more than Shein’s valuation. Investors will be testing whether its highly responsive Chinese supply chain can preserve low prices and growth when the cross-border tariff advantages that helped build the business are rapidly disappearing.