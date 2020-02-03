ITME Africa 2020 to host 22 Italian textile machinery manufacturers

The first edition of ITME Africa trade fair will feature the Italian textile machinery manufacturers at the Italian pavilion organized by the Italian Trade Agency. Among these are the following ACIMIT associated members: Arioli, Biancalani, Bianco, Bonino, Carù, Corino, Erhardt-Leimer, Fadis, Ferraro, Flainox, Lafer, Loptex, Mariplast, Mcs, Mesdan, Pugi, Ratti, Reggiani, Roj, Santoni, Savio.ACIMIT President Alessandro Zucchi is confident in the first edition of ITME Africa, “Our exports to Ethiopia have grown significantly over the past five years, although their overall value remains quite modest (2.8 million euros in 2018).”

Ethiopia is an emerging production hub for the global textile and garments industry. Cheap labour costs, free trade agreements with major Western markets and a constantly growing economy have made this Sub-Saharan African Country an important destination for the manufacturing of garments by major fashion brands. In 2019 January-July period Italian exports to Ethiopian market reached a value of 3.3 million euros.

Given the necessary upgrade in technology required, the demand for textile machinery is growing consequently, supported by incentive schemes provided by the local authorities to support and develop the Ethiopian textile sector.

ITME Africa will also give Italian exhibitors the opportunity to meet textile companies from Kenya and Tanzania.