KARL MAYER successfully participated in Techtextil India

KARL MAYER used Techtextil India in order to show new warp knitting and warp preparation technologies as well as innovative textile product developments. At the trade fair, this global player was present with a lecture of its Regional Agent, A.T.E., held during the accompanying symposium, and with a stand. Both presentations met with great response. „The exhibition was smaller than expected but very well visited“, said Mark Smith. The Sales Manager of KARL MAYER’s Warp Knitting Business Unit was able to welcome many of his customers, and could establish new contacts also to non-technology-related manufacturers. Important topics of his conversations were delicate magazine weft-insertion net curtains patterned with fancy yarns, in woven-fabric look, and the appropriate machines – the TM WEFT and the WEFT.FASHION TM 3. The conversation partners included many warp knitting companies that want to set up a second mainstay with home textiles, but also net curtain weaving mills in search of new product lines. In high demand both by warp knitters and by weavers was the terry tricot machine, type TM 4 TS. Of particular interst in India is the possibility to produce towels with neat and sturdy edgings, thus, saving the edge seams.

Erik Junghans, Sales Manager of KARL MAYER’s Business Unit Technical Textiles, was also satisfied with the outcome of the trade fair. Especially during the Techtextil Symposium he was able to establish many new contacts. Among the major topics of discussion were textile products for the building industry. „In India there is a considerable interest in textile-reinforced concrete. So far, no suppliers are on the market in this respect, but the national trade association, ITTA, wants to promote developments in this field. We have the suitable machines, but with our contacts to German research institutes we also want to give our support accordingly“, explains Erik Junghans. He also witnesses a growing demand for warp knitted geotextiles in India. To increase the service life of roads, the government especially promotes projects with geogrids. In addition, on the KARL MAYER stand there was a lively exchange on multiaxial machines intended for the efficient manufacture of composites made from glass. The lightweight materials are in special demand by the wind energy industry, for the rehabilitation of pipelines, and for the construction of cabins for buses and trains.

As third player in KARL MAYER’s Business Units, the Warp Preparation BU successfully used the Techtextil India for networking opportunities.